C# Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 25th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Working with a hedge fund company outside of Chicago, IL who is
looking for someone strong in C# and WPF to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Influence the architecture and design initiatives
- Create applications using C#, WPF
- Work in a fast-paced, Agile team environment
Requirements:
- C# GUI development experience
- WPF/WinForms Experience
- CS Degree
This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, collaborative, autonomous environment where your ideas will be welcomed and implemented!