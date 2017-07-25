The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

25th Jul 2017

Location: Greater Chicago Area, IL Salary: $80,000 - $105,000

Company Description:

The organization is one of the leading asset managers with billions of dollars worth of assets in their hands. They have a goal of developing business that has been demonstrated through a strong past success. The four vague areas the organization invests in give a wide variety of opportunities for success.

Job Description:

  • Responsible for including, but not limited to: coding, testing, and documentation for enterprise applications.
  • Ability to work in an entrepreneurial environment.
  • Demonstrated fast-paced decision making skills.
  • Load and validate external vendor data.
  • Work with Data Manager and DBA to design appropriate storage solutions for new data.
  • Expansion role.
  • Designing optimal methods for delivery of data to downstream systems.
  • Maintain an attitude of intellectual curiosity.

Required Experience:

  • 2-4 years of demonstrated knowledge in Microsoft Skills such as C#, ASP.NET, and SQL.
  • Exposure to Visual Studio.
  • 2 years in a related role preferred.
  • BS Degree Required in a computer science, computer engineering or similar major.
  • WCF, REST and SOAP knowledge.
  • Comprehension of n-Tier architectures.
  • Relative understanding of CSS, JQuery, Angular JS, and Bootstrap.

Send updated CV to contact email below.

