Location: Greater Chicago Area, IL Salary: $80,000 - $105,000
Company Description:
The organization is one of the leading asset managers with billions of dollars worth of assets in their hands. They have a goal of developing business that has been demonstrated through a strong past success. The four vague areas the organization invests in give a wide variety of opportunities for success.
Job Description:
- Responsible for including, but not limited to: coding, testing, and documentation for enterprise applications.
- Ability to work in an entrepreneurial environment.
- Demonstrated fast-paced decision making skills.
- Load and validate external vendor data.
- Work with Data Manager and DBA to design appropriate storage solutions for new data.
- Expansion role.
- Designing optimal methods for delivery of data to downstream systems.
- Maintain an attitude of intellectual curiosity.
Required Experience:
- 2-4 years of demonstrated knowledge in Microsoft Skills such as C#, ASP.NET, and SQL.
- Exposure to Visual Studio.
- 2 years in a related role preferred.
- BS Degree Required in a computer science, computer engineering or similar major.
- WCF, REST and SOAP knowledge.
- Comprehension of n-Tier architectures.
- Relative understanding of CSS, JQuery, Angular JS, and Bootstrap.
Call to Action:
Send updated CV to contact email below.
Email: apply.a33ho1ggycn@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk
Phone: (312) 800 - 0613