Data Developer



Location: Greater Chicago Area, IL Salary: $80,000 - $105,000



Company Description:



The organization is one of the leading asset managers with billions of dollars worth of assets in their hands. They have a goal of developing business that has been demonstrated through a strong past success. The four vague areas the organization invests in give a wide variety of opportunities for success.



Job Description:



Responsible for including, but not limited to: coding, testing, and documentation for enterprise applications.

Ability to work in an entrepreneurial environment.

Demonstrated fast-paced decision making skills.

Load and validate external vendor data.

Work with Data Manager and DBA to design appropriate storage solutions for new data.

Expansion role.

Designing optimal methods for delivery of data to downstream systems.

Maintain an attitude of intellectual curiosity.

Required Experience:



2-4 years of demonstrated knowledge in Microsoft Skills such as C#, ASP.NET, and SQL.

Exposure to Visual Studio.

2 years in a related role preferred.

BS Degree Required in a computer science, computer engineering or similar major.

WCF, REST and SOAP knowledge.

Comprehension of n-Tier architectures.

Relative understanding of CSS, JQuery, Angular JS, and Bootstrap.

Call to Action:



Send updated CV to contact email below.



Email: apply.a33ho1ggycn@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



Phone: (312) 800 - 0613



