Director Rates Trader - Tier 1 Investment Bank
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £135000 - £170000 per annum, Benefits: Competitive Cash Bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 25th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
A global Tier 1 investment bank is looking for a Director to join
its Fixed Income Trading desk in London focusing on Interest
Rates Derivatives with global coverage. The team is lean and you
will join in a senior capacity co-running up to 4 books in tandem
with a team in New York. You will trade the whole curve 0-50 yrs
although there is a present focus on short- and
intermediate-curve strategies. This role will also act as a point
of authority within the function and you will be heavily involved
in initiatives run by the European Fixed Income Leadership
committee.
Traders with a shadow book of personal trade ideas are strongly encouraged to apply. This is a high performing desk and you will not be acting in a pure execution capacity.
This position will consider applicants from buyside and sell side desks.
In order to be considered for this position you will demonstrate the following key attributes:
- MSc or PhD qualification in a relevant mathematics or finance discipline
- 5-8 yrs professional fixed income trading experience
- Experience within fixed income derivatives - structured rates, futures, swaps, options, IRS, swaptions
- Ability to generate meaningful trade ideas through various strategies (inflation, global macro, RV, curve)
- Thorough understanding of best-in-class execution & TCA principles
- Awareness of changing regulatory environment post MiFID II
Applicants should register their interest by submitting a resume in WORD format to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com