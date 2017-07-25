A global Tier 1 investment bank is looking for a Director to join its Fixed Income Trading desk in London focusing on Interest Rates Derivatives with global coverage. The team is lean and you will join in a senior capacity co-running up to 4 books in tandem with a team in New York. You will trade the whole curve 0-50 yrs although there is a present focus on short- and intermediate-curve strategies. This role will also act as a point of authority within the function and you will be heavily involved in initiatives run by the European Fixed Income Leadership committee.



Traders with a shadow book of personal trade ideas are strongly encouraged to apply. This is a high performing desk and you will not be acting in a pure execution capacity.



This position will consider applicants from buyside and sell side desks.



In order to be considered for this position you will demonstrate the following key attributes:



- MSc or PhD qualification in a relevant mathematics or finance discipline

- 5-8 yrs professional fixed income trading experience

- Experience within fixed income derivatives - structured rates, futures, swaps, options, IRS, swaptions

- Ability to generate meaningful trade ideas through various strategies (inflation, global macro, RV, curve)

- Thorough understanding of best-in-class execution & TCA principles

- Awareness of changing regulatory environment post MiFID II



Applicants should register their interest by submitting a resume in WORD format to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com





