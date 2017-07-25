Quant Algo Strategist - European Investment Bank
Updated 25th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Algo Quant Strategist
A European Investment Banks seeks to hire a Vice President (VP) Algorithmic Quantitative Strategist to join its Quant Trading business in London. This is an expansionary hire and you will join in a technically new position that will consolidate on the Bank's effort to build a market leading quantitative franchise. VP is equivalent to Associate Director within their hierarchy.
Within this position you will execute the following tasks:
- Discover, research, and map/model mathematical and quantitative scenarios that influence algo performance and efficiency
- Provide trading support for algorithmic strategies
- Programme and develop new algo logic to provide upgrade options on the existing strategy library
- Identification of inefficiencies and risks existing within the current algorithmic framework
Applicants who meet the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply
- MSc or PhD in a relevant mathematical of financial engineering discipline. Also engineering, computer sciences, economics.
- Expertise in relevant programming languages - R, C#, C , Python
- Experience working with complicated time series data
- Previous experience applying mathematical techniques to relevant financial markets - preferably equities
Candidates should register their interest directly