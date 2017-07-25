STATISTICAL MODELLER
£75K
A Global Investment Bank based in London are looking for an individual with a strong statistical background to lead a team of Quant modellers in developing models for capital impairment and stress testing.
Responsibilities
- Key responsibilities include development credit risk models
- Enhance model management through automation and development of new approaches
- Maintain an open dialogue with other modellers
Key Skills
- Post graduate degree in a quantitative discipline
- Very strong knowledge of statistics
- Strong numerical programming ability using languages R and Python; working experience with SQL
- Track record of producing high quality written communication including results of research and presentations for technical and non-technical audiences
- Experience of developing & applying statistical models
Preferred
- PhD in a highly numerate discipline (Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, Engineering, Econometrics)
- Understanding of the quantitative techniques used in developing and validating PD, LGD, and/or EAD models
- Experience in statistical modelling and model testing