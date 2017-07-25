The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

STATISTICAL MODELLER - INVESTMENT BANK LONDON - £75K


A Global Investment Bank based in London are looking for an individual with a strong statistical background to lead a team of Quant modellers in developing models for capital impairment and stress testing.


Responsibilities

  • Key responsibilities include development credit risk models
  • Enhance model management through automation and development of new approaches
  • Maintain an open dialogue with other modellers

Key Skills

  • Post graduate degree in a quantitative discipline
  • Very strong knowledge of statistics
  • Strong numerical programming ability using languages R and Python; working experience with SQL
  • Track record of producing high quality written communication including results of research and presentations for technical and non-technical audiences
  • Experience of developing & applying statistical models

Preferred

  • PhD in a highly numerate discipline (Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, Engineering, Econometrics)
  • Understanding of the quantitative techniques used in developing and validating PD, LGD, and/or EAD models
  • Experience in statistical modelling and model testing



