A large US Asset Manager is looking to hire a quant analyst from an investment bank to join a new business unit focused on developing quantitative enhancements to its global fixed income product offering. Running more than $50bn in fixed income assets, this business unit is tasked with researching and identifying portfolio solutions that will better service the needs of their institutional clients. You will be responsible for designing, creating, and implementing bespoke investment solutions with a view to building a market leading fixed income franchise.



The ideal candidate will have a background in creating new product offerings or alternatively expanding on existing franchises in fixed income or potentially even multi asset class offerings.



Day to day, your responsibilities will include



- Meeting with institutional clients to understand their portfolio needs (alpha gen, beta min, Solvency II, income)

- Investment Solutions Design

- Portfolio construction

- Quantitative portfolio optimisation in fixed income

- Assessing portfolio risk

- Reviewing optimisation output and mathematical problem solving

- Coding in python



Your background will be in any of the following areas



- IB quant analyst

- Derivatives pricing quant

- Quant risk - credit, rates, options

- Quant developer - Python, Matlab, R

- Investment solutions - building a fixed income/credit franchise



