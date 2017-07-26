Lead Data Engineer - FinTech Startup | SF



Salary: $120,000-$150,000



My client is a fintech startup based San Francisco which focuses on the payment card industry is rapidly growing their team and is actively looking for a Lead Data Engineer for their team.



If you are someone who has been described as competitive, career driven, has a strong desire to further their reporting and data development knowledge, and has experience in the industry, then this is the perfect position for you. My client offers great career growth potential and can offer VERY lucrative salary packages.



This opportunity is based in San Francisco/Oakland Area and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



7 years experience designing, implementing and maintaining relational / data warehousing environments (custom or structured ETL, preferably working directly with large data environments)

Experience within cloud environment with AWS, Redshift, S3

Experience with SQL, SSIS, and SSRS for reporting and integration in a Financial Services environment

Experience within Big Data environments such as Hadoop, Cloudera, and Apache Spark

Experience of writing ETL Packages

If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.