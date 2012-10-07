Trading Systems Support - Hedge Fund Admin
My client is a Hedge Fund Administrator company based in New York City; and through continued expansion, they are looking for a Trading Systems Support Specialist to join their rapidly growing team. Their small, integrated technology team is looking for a Trading Support Specialist to directly sit on the Front Office and VIP support the needs of their business users.
My client is extremely flat structured and the role will mean you will get extensive interaction with all areas of the business. As well as this, it means you can go in and prove yourself from day one- leading to faster career growth and large earning potentials.
Main responsibilities
- Provide VIP & Trading Application support; must have experience with Bloomberg, Reuters, RSA token, Factset, etc.
- Troubleshoot and resolve end-user issues on-site and remotely.
- Work on support of general Front Office applications
Skills Preferred
- Good understanding of the Front Office area
- Understanding of electronic trading applications
- HFT experience preferred, not required
- Windows systems experience (Windows 7/10/2012/2016)
- SQL
- Hardware troubleshooting & virus mitigation
- Would be nice to have network troubleshooting and protocols
This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured
environment, where you have more control over the projects that
you work on and the technologies that you use.
