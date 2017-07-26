The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Analyst | PhD or MSC

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration N/A

Employment type perm

Updated 26th Jul 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Matt Nicholson

Phone 0207 019 4100

Email click here

******** IMMEDIATE HIRE **********

Location: London

Exceptional salary bonus

A top global investment bank has developed a new function covering modelling and quantitative risk across all related functions in the bank.

The role is ideal for anyone from a quantitative background looking to work in a Bank where they can develop their career and skill set to work with a leading financial institution. The bank is looking to develop this newly created function in London and is interested in seeing the best academic candidates from a background in credit risk or quantitative modelling.

The role will involve working with all areas of quantitative analysis and risk within the bank globally with a focus on project work in developing and implementing new models into teams across the main financial hubs.

The successful candidate will likely have the following background and skill set;

  • Degree in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Engineering or equivalent quantitative background
  • High degree of analytical skills
  • Risk or quant background would be preferable but if not must have education background in risk or quantitative finance.
  • VBA, EXCEL and C is of a benefit but not a necessity
  • Enthusiastic and keen to learn and develop skill set in a financial setting


Please send all applications to apply.a33ho1ggzfi@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk







