Quantitative Analyst | PhD or MSC
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration N/A
Employment type perm
Updated 26th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Matt Nicholson
Phone 0207 019 4100
Email click here
******** IMMEDIATE HIRE **********
Quantitative Analyst | PhD or MSC
Location: London
Exceptional salary bonus
A top global investment bank has developed a new function covering modelling and quantitative risk across all related functions in the bank.
The role is ideal for anyone from a quantitative background looking to work in a Bank where they can develop their career and skill set to work with a leading financial institution. The bank is looking to develop this newly created function in London and is interested in seeing the best academic candidates from a background in credit risk or quantitative modelling.
The role will involve working with all areas of quantitative analysis and risk within the bank globally with a focus on project work in developing and implementing new models into teams across the main financial hubs.
The successful candidate will likely have the following background and skill set;
- Degree in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Engineering or equivalent quantitative background
- High degree of analytical skills
- Risk or quant background would be preferable but if not must have education background in risk or quantitative finance.
- VBA, EXCEL and C is of a benefit but not a necessity
- Enthusiastic and keen to learn and develop skill set in a financial setting
Please send all applications to apply.a33ho1ggzfi@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk