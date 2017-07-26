******** IMMEDIATE HIRE **********



Quantitative Analyst | PhD or MSC



Location: London



Exceptional salary bonus



A top global investment bank has developed a new function covering modelling and quantitative risk across all related functions in the bank.



The role is ideal for anyone from a quantitative background looking to work in a Bank where they can develop their career and skill set to work with a leading financial institution. The bank is looking to develop this newly created function in London and is interested in seeing the best academic candidates from a background in credit risk or quantitative modelling.



The role will involve working with all areas of quantitative analysis and risk within the bank globally with a focus on project work in developing and implementing new models into teams across the main financial hubs.



The successful candidate will likely have the following background and skill set;



Degree in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Engineering or equivalent quantitative background

High degree of analytical skills

Risk or quant background would be preferable but if not must have education background in risk or quantitative finance.

VBA, EXCEL and C is of a benefit but not a necessity

Enthusiastic and keen to learn and develop skill set in a financial setting



Please send all applications to apply.a33ho1ggzfi@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk















