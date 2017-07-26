VP - Model Risk Quant - Credit and Market Risk

A London-based investment bank is seeking a candidate with diverse risk modelling experience to join their model validation team. This team has expanded to cover risk models across credit risk and market risk in the trading and banking books. An ideal candidate will have model validation experience with various risk models. A strong technical skill set, as well as a passion for and exposure to modelling techniques, is required for this role.



Responsibilities:

Covering credit risk and market risk models; play a role in determining new and innovative methods for model validation teams

Determine strategies for the use of different models across various lines of business

Develop models as related to CCAR/DFAST stress tests

Liaise with senior management to determine best practice functions for model development division within the bank



Qualifications: