Quant Analyst - Risk Model Validation
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 26th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Matt Nicholson
Phone 0207 019 4100
Email click here
VP - Model Risk Quant - Credit and Market Risk
A London-based investment bank is seeking a candidate with
diverse risk modelling experience to join their model validation
team. This team has expanded to cover risk models across credit
risk and market risk in the trading and banking books. An ideal
candidate will have model validation experience with various risk
models. A strong technical skill set, as well as a passion for
and exposure to modelling techniques, is required for this role.
Responsibilities:
- Covering credit risk and market risk models; play a role in determining new and innovative methods for model validation teams
- Determine strategies for the use of different models across various lines of business
- Develop models as related to CCAR/DFAST stress tests
- Liaise with senior management to determine best practice functions for model development division within the bank
Qualifications:
- 3 years of relevant experience
- Masters degree in economics, statistics, mathematics, or business; PhD preferred
- Able to communicate effectively both verbally and through writing
- Great work ethic and ability to work independently
- Knowledge of programming languages and statistical tools such as SAS, R, Java, MATLAB, Python, C/C