The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quant Analyst - Risk Model Validation

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 26th Jul 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Matt Nicholson

Phone 0207 019 4100

Email click here

VP - Model Risk Quant - Credit and Market Risk

A London-based investment bank is seeking a candidate with diverse risk modelling experience to join their model validation team. This team has expanded to cover risk models across credit risk and market risk in the trading and banking books. An ideal candidate will have model validation experience with various risk models. A strong technical skill set, as well as a passion for and exposure to modelling techniques, is required for this role.

Responsibilities:

  • Covering credit risk and market risk models; play a role in determining new and innovative methods for model validation teams
  • Determine strategies for the use of different models across various lines of business
  • Develop models as related to CCAR/DFAST stress tests
  • Liaise with senior management to determine best practice functions for model development division within the bank


Qualifications:

  • 3 years of relevant experience
  • Masters degree in economics, statistics, mathematics, or business; PhD preferred
  • Able to communicate effectively both verbally and through writing
  • Great work ethic and ability to work independently
  • Knowledge of programming languages and statistical tools such as SAS, R, Java, MATLAB, Python, C/C

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader