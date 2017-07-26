Commodities Trading Firm in London requires a Market Risk Specialist for their Trading Business



Market Risk - Oil and Gas - London



Risk Manager - The Role:



The risk specialist will continuously be challenged concerning their risk metrics knowledge, processes, procedures and deadlines while interacting directly with Front Office, other risk professionals and with various teams within the firm.



The role will allow the individual to gain an excellent understanding of the commodity markets where the firm operates and in oil, gas and power related risk management. In addition, the role will provide the opportunity to widen their business knowledge and understanding of key risk issues across the firm's business and contribute to the overall development of a tightly controlled environment. Successful candidates will play a pivotal role within the Market Risk team.



The risk specialist will have the following responsibilities:



Challenge and support the trading desk in relation to proposed new deals and strategies (in particular for complex physical strategies).

Assist with the development of the risk system set-up and drive improvements via projects

Value added risk analysis of trading strategies.

Supervision of the preparation of position and P&L reports for the trading desk's books on a daily and monthly basis.

Play a key part in a number of varied projects across the business.

Provision of detailed analysis of risk measures, positions, P&L and trading strategies for traders, finance, and Senior Management.

Monitoring and improving risk system interfaces.

Reporting, enhancing and providing insights into key risk and performance metrics, such as VaR (Value-at-Risk), for Global commodity and product trading businesses

Ensure integrity and consistency of market risk monitoring and limit management





The successful candidate will have the following background and skill set:

