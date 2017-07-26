I am currently recruiting for my client who is seeking an experienced Investment Grade/High Yield salesperson to it's team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The candidate should have knowledge of the credit market and products as well as experience covering institutional clients. The role is on a desk that works with US-based institutional clients including both real money and hedge funds, with more focus on the real money side. The ideal candidate will have a strong book of established business but also the ability to continue to grow their account list.





My client is a Global Investment Bank located in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank is in expansion mode after a very strong year and is utilizing top technology in the market. The environment is very collaborative and more entrepreneurial with easily visibility to upper management. This group does have dedicated traders focusing only on IG/HY and also a desk analyst providing salespeople and traders with quality trade ideas for clients. They provide employees with high levels of benefits that include a base salary and discretionary bonus.





Requirements:



At least 5 years of experience in a IG/HY sales position at an investment bank.

Ideally have a transferable book of institutional clients based in the US (real money accounts are preferred but hedge fund coverage will be considered as well).

Candidates without transferable accounts must have in-depth experience co-covering accounts for a similar desk.

Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base.

Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.