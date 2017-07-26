Cross-Asset Quantitative Analyst - Leading Asset Manager - London







One of the leading asset managers in London is looking to add a cross-asset quantitative analyst to their team. They have recently added a new team to the firm to focus on cross-asset systematic macro models and therefore are looking to add someone ideally with a cross asset background to help them research further alpha generating ideas, do some of the modeling and then also help with the management of the models when up and running. This is a leading team in the firm and will be focus for the firm moving forward so they are looking for a hands on individual looking to be part of a fast paced environment. This is the chance for someone to take the next step in their career in a top firm.







The ideal candidate will have :-







- Implemented quantitative trading models





- Have worked cross-asset models





- Phd in Econometric, statistics, mathematics or equivalent from leading university





- 2-6 years of Quantitative experience





- Proficiency with Matlab, Python, R and/or SQL







This asset manager has one of the leading track records over the last two years therefore there is an excellent salary package and potential upside available. Due to the size of the fund and the level of talent you should be driven. All applicants must have had run similar models in the past. Relocation is considered for the right person.







Interviews are taking place currently therefore all applications must be received as soon as possible. Utmost confidentiality assured. Please apply directly to apply.a33ho1ggzxy@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our Website, www.selbyjennings.com. Please send all CV's in word format.









