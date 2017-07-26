CROSS ASSET QUANTITATIVE ANALYST - INVESTMENT BANK
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £90000 - £120000 per annum
Updated 26th Jul 2017
A Global Investment Bank based in London are looking for an
individual with a strong statistical background to design and
build models across a wide range of asset classes.
Responsibilities
- Design, build and deliver robust and production quality statistical models and code within a unified library for use within Treasury.
- Assist with the systematic review and on-going assessment of existing models for forecasting asset and liability behavioural balances.
- Maintain an open dialogue with other modellers
Key Requirements
- Post graduate degree in a quantitative discipline e.g. Statistics
- Strong knowledge of statistics
- Good understanding of statistical and econometric modelling techniques
- Strong numerical programming ability using languages R and Python
- Experience of developing & applying statistical models
Preferred
- PhD in a highly numerate discipline (Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, Engineering, Econometrics)
- Knowledge of EAD and PPNR modelling
- Experience in statistical modelling and model testing
Benefits
- Salary: £90,000
- Generous pension contributions
- 25 days holiday
- Private healthcare