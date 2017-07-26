The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

CROSS ASSET QUANTITATIVE ANALYST - INVESTMENT BANK

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £90000 - £120000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 26th Jul 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Christopher Harris

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

A Global Investment Bank based in London are looking for an individual with a strong statistical background to design and build models across a wide range of asset classes.





Responsibilities



  • Design, build and deliver robust and production quality statistical models and code within a unified library for use within Treasury.
  • Assist with the systematic review and on-going assessment of existing models for forecasting asset and liability behavioural balances.
  • Maintain an open dialogue with other modellers

Key Requirements

  • Post graduate degree in a quantitative discipline e.g. Statistics
  • Strong knowledge of statistics
  • Good understanding of statistical and econometric modelling techniques
  • Strong numerical programming ability using languages R and Python
  • Experience of developing & applying statistical models

Preferred

  • PhD in a highly numerate discipline (Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, Engineering, Econometrics)
  • Knowledge of EAD and PPNR modelling
  • Experience in statistical modelling and model testing

Benefits

  • Salary: £90,000
  • Generous pension contributions
  • 25 days holiday
  • Private healthcare

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader