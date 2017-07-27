Sales Manager
Seeking a Sales Manager for a leading firm that provides big data
analytics into the corporate space and financial services space.
They are seeking an individual that has experience prospecting
after new clients, building and strengthening relationships with
key players in the industry, and can lead a team by being a
player/coach. You would be working alongside the Head of Sales to
create the sales strategy and be in charge of implementing it.
My client is very well established in the United States and has been a leader in its space since 2001. They are looking to build a new office in Boston and you would be in charge of starting up their Boston office and building out the team. You would be in a hybrid role of new business development, account management, and hiring a team. The ideal candidate has experience selling data, research, software into the corporation's space.
Responsibilities:
- Selling data into the corporate space
- Managing existing accounts
- Focusing on networking and building key relationships
- Identifying, prospecting, and closing new business
- Creating a sales strategy with the Head of the Boston office and implementing the sales strategy
- Hiring a team of sales executives underneath you
- Manage a team
Requirements:
- Experience selling data or software into the corporate space
- Knowledge of the data industry, restaurant business, telecoms space is a plus
- Experience managing a team or being ready to manage a team
- Proven track record of closing new business and exceeding the quota
- Understands the market research space very well
- In Boston or open to relocation
This is an amazing opportunity to join a firm that is a building out a new space/office in Boston. Apply in now if this role sounds like a good fit!