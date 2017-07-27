Seeking a Sales Engineer for a leading financial technology firm that specializes in providing compliance and risk management products. Looking for a senior candidate that has experience going on road shows, meetings, and conferences where they are the leading liaison for potential clients. The ideal candidate is a product demo expert at creating and giving presentions into the financial services space.



My client has been a leader in the compliance area for the past thirty years, having offices globally, and looking to continuously expand their team. Their products have been rated number one it's space over and over again. This is an amazing opportunity to work alongside some of the best salespeople in the business and with a very well established firm.



Responsibilities:



Creating and giving product demo's

Acting as a relationship manager to help assist in the onboarding process

Work closely with the sales team and the product management team

Act as a technical subject matter expert

Requirements:



Compliance or risk management experience preferred

AML knowledge is a bonus

Experience in a client facing, relationship management, or pre-sales role

Proven track record in sales

Strong knowledge of the financial services industry

If you are interested in this role, please apply in now!