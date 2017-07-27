Global leader in financial technology services is seeking a Director of Marketing in the Boston area. This is a hands on role; identifying market and product opportunities by executing campaigns and strategies within the approved budget. Responsible for leading a global team to maintain current client relationships, enhance the company within the global market, and generate leads. Excellent opportunity to become a member for a very reputable company in this space.



Responsibilities:



Product marketing communications- writing communication and collateral material

Manage global marketing staff of 7 people

Execution of all departmental activities

Maintaining consistency across collateral materials in the sales team through education

Head of global and regional marketing communications budgets

Developing and maintenance of the website

Primary product marketing expert

Liason with sales and product management

Plan and execute global and regional client conferences, seminars, sales meetings, and other company events

Qualifications/Experience:



8-10 years experience in Marketing Campaigns/Communications in financial services/software industries

Experience with software

Ability to lead the development and drive the market analysis of projects

Knowledge of complex enterprise software products and markets

Writing clear marketing materials; brochures, white papers, press releases, and presentations

3-5 years managing staff and budgets

5 years managing PR process, media relations, executive approvals, pitching, draft releases

Desktop and web site publishing skills a plus

BA or BS degree required

Graduate degree in Marketing Communications or related degree preferred



I am beginning to shortlist candidates for this role this week- please apply now to be considered!