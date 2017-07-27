Marketing Director
Location United States,
Remuneration £170 - £200 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Global leader in financial technology services is seeking a
Director of Marketing in the Boston area. This is a hands on
role; identifying market and product opportunities by executing
campaigns and strategies within the approved budget. Responsible
for leading a global team to maintain current client
relationships, enhance the company within the global market, and
generate leads. Excellent opportunity to become a member for a
very reputable company in this space.
Responsibilities:
- Product marketing communications- writing communication and collateral material
- Manage global marketing staff of 7 people
- Execution of all departmental activities
- Maintaining consistency across collateral materials in the sales team through education
- Head of global and regional marketing communications budgets
- Developing and maintenance of the website
- Primary product marketing expert
- Liason with sales and product management
- Plan and execute global and regional client conferences, seminars, sales meetings, and other company events
Qualifications/Experience:
- 8-10 years experience in Marketing Campaigns/Communications in financial services/software industries
- Experience with software
- Ability to lead the development and drive the market analysis of projects
- Knowledge of complex enterprise software products and markets
- Writing clear marketing materials; brochures, white papers, press releases, and presentations
- 3-5 years managing staff and budgets
- 5 years managing PR process, media relations, executive approvals, pitching, draft releases
- Desktop and web site publishing skills a plus
- BA or BS degree required
- Graduate degree in Marketing Communications or related degree preferred
I am beginning to shortlist candidates for this role this week- please apply now to be considered!