The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Marketing Director

Location United States,

Remuneration £170 - £200 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 27th Jul 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Global leader in financial technology services is seeking a Director of Marketing in the Boston area. This is a hands on role; identifying market and product opportunities by executing campaigns and strategies within the approved budget. Responsible for leading a global team to maintain current client relationships, enhance the company within the global market, and generate leads. Excellent opportunity to become a member for a very reputable company in this space.

Responsibilities:

  • Product marketing communications- writing communication and collateral material
  • Manage global marketing staff of 7 people
  • Execution of all departmental activities
  • Maintaining consistency across collateral materials in the sales team through education
  • Head of global and regional marketing communications budgets
  • Developing and maintenance of the website
  • Primary product marketing expert
  • Liason with sales and product management
  • Plan and execute global and regional client conferences, seminars, sales meetings, and other company events

Qualifications/Experience:

  • 8-10 years experience in Marketing Campaigns/Communications in financial services/software industries
  • Experience with software
  • Ability to lead the development and drive the market analysis of projects
  • Knowledge of complex enterprise software products and markets
  • Writing clear marketing materials; brochures, white papers, press releases, and presentations
  • 3-5 years managing staff and budgets
  • 5 years managing PR process, media relations, executive approvals, pitching, draft releases
  • Desktop and web site publishing skills a plus
  • BA or BS degree required
  • Graduate degree in Marketing Communications or related degree preferred


I am beginning to shortlist candidates for this role this week- please apply now to be considered!

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader