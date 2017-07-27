VP, Communications and Media Relations
Location United States,
Remuneration $170 - $200 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Vice President of Communications and Media
Relations for a leading financial services firm. Looking for
someone that has experience being in a hybrid role of external
communications, internal communications, and strong media
relations experience. You will be working very closely and
reporting into one of the strongest Managing Directors out there
in the industry.
Responsibilities:
- Meeting with C level executives inside the firm and helping with speech writing, event communications, and other external messaging
- Working very closely with the PR firm to communicate effective messaging to the public
- Work with a strong marketing and communications team
- Reporting to the Managing Director, Head of Marketing and Communications
- Develop a strong internal communication strategy
- Handling and writing intranet messaging to employees
- Create external materials
Requirements:
- Investment banking and financial services experience required
- Proven track record of creating Communications material and handling media relations
- Strong writing skills required
- Strong PR and media relations experience
- Bachelor's degree required
- Can demonstrate strong internal and external communications from past roles
- Strong negotiation skills
If you are interested, please send in your resume now!