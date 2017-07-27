Seeking a Vice President of Communications and Media Relations for a leading financial services firm. Looking for someone that has experience being in a hybrid role of external communications, internal communications, and strong media relations experience. You will be working very closely and reporting into one of the strongest Managing Directors out there in the industry.



Responsibilities:



Meeting with C level executives inside the firm and helping with speech writing, event communications, and other external messaging

Working very closely with the PR firm to communicate effective messaging to the public

Work with a strong marketing and communications team

Reporting to the Managing Director, Head of Marketing and Communications

Develop a strong internal communication strategy

Handling and writing intranet messaging to employees

Create external materials

Requirements:



Investment banking and financial services experience required

Proven track record of creating Communications material and handling media relations

Strong writing skills required

Strong PR and media relations experience

Bachelor's degree required

Can demonstrate strong internal and external communications from past roles

Strong negotiation skills

If you are interested, please send in your resume now!