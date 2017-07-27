The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

VP, Communications and Media Relations

Location United States,

Remuneration $170 - $200 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 27th Jul 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Vice President of Communications and Media Relations for a leading financial services firm. Looking for someone that has experience being in a hybrid role of external communications, internal communications, and strong media relations experience. You will be working very closely and reporting into one of the strongest Managing Directors out there in the industry.

Responsibilities:

  • Meeting with C level executives inside the firm and helping with speech writing, event communications, and other external messaging
  • Working very closely with the PR firm to communicate effective messaging to the public
  • Work with a strong marketing and communications team
  • Reporting to the Managing Director, Head of Marketing and Communications
  • Develop a strong internal communication strategy
  • Handling and writing intranet messaging to employees
  • Create external materials

Requirements:

  • Investment banking and financial services experience required
  • Proven track record of creating Communications material and handling media relations
  • Strong writing skills required
  • Strong PR and media relations experience
  • Bachelor's degree required
  • Can demonstrate strong internal and external communications from past roles
  • Strong negotiation skills

If you are interested, please send in your resume now!

