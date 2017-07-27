Marketing Manager
Company Selby Jennings
A well backed Fin-Tech start-up is currently hiring a Marketing
Manager. They are an industry leader that helps their clients
assess risk and open investment opportunities across all asset
classes. Their clients range from institutional investors to buy
side firms. They are looking for people who are passionate and
have a team first mindset.
Responsibilities
- Support sales process with presentation materials
- Lead Sales Marketing Campaigns to generate leads
- Oversee external newsletter
- Work with outsourced PR firms to draft and coordinate press releases
- Work with journalists in informing them on company positions in the media
- Manage business social media accounts
Requirements
- Bachelors Degree
- 7 years of PR and/or marketing experience at an agency
- Attention to detail and ability to multitask
- Superior oral and written communication skills