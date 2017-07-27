Python Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $180000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
This company is looking for a Web Developer who has strong web
and application design skills to help our existing web
development team bring our applications to the next level. This
full-time developer will build real-time data visualization and
parameter configuration tools to directly aid traders in
assessing risk and strategy.
- Fantastic opportunity to break into the finance industry!
- Enjoy autonomy in a cutting edge environment!
This leading Financial Services Company is looking for a skilled Web Developer who has strong experience with JavaScript to work very closely with other teams and departments to develop cutting edge technology.
Skills needed:
- Strong front-end JavaScript experience
- Python experience OR strong scripting skills (Bash/Ruby/Perl)
- A CS degree
The role involves:
- Front-end development using Python & JavaScript (HTML)
- REST API design
- Working in a small, specialist team.
- Ongoing systems support
This is an opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in a progressive development environment
that offers fantastic career progression opportunities!
Please apply now!