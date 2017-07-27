The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Full Stack Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $180000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 27th Jul 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

This company is looking for a Web Developer who has strong web and application design skills to help our existing web development team bring our applications to the next level. This full-time developer will build real-time data visualization and parameter configuration tools to directly aid traders in assessing risk and strategy.

- Fantastic opportunity to break into the finance industry!
- Enjoy autonomy in a cutting edge environment!

This leading Financial Services Company is looking for a skilled Web Developer who has strong experience with JavaScript to work very closely with other teams and departments to develop cutting edge technology.


Skills needed:
- Strong front-end JavaScript experience
- Python experience OR strong scripting skills (Bash/Ruby/Perl)
- A CS degree

The role involves:
- Front-end development using JavaScript
-Back end/data flow design using Python/Django
- REST API design
- Working in a small, specialist team.
- Ongoing systems support

This is an opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in a progressive development environment
that offers fantastic career progression opportunities!
Please apply now!

