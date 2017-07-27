The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

FPGA Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $250000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 27th Jul 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

High Frequency trading firm located in downtown Chicago is seeking an experienced FPGA engineer to join the team. My client offers extenisve benefits as well as a very generous compensation package.

The team is rapidly growing and you will be the third hardware engineer and take a key role in the design and development of their cutting edge product. You will work directly with the CTO and the CEO. Skills that will be interesting include; FPGA, Verilog, Altera, 10G Networking, DDR3, DDR4 and PCI Express Generation 3.



Requirements:
5 years of experience working with FPGA technology
Bachelor's or Master's degree in applicable field
Financial industry experience a plus but not required
Chicago candidates preferred but relocation support may be offered

