Principal Java Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Principal Java Developer- Cutting-edge FinTech
Firm Boston,
- $150,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Opportunity to build complex trading Algorithms!
- Opportunity to work with experienced developers in Boston!
You will be working to build complex pieces of software to accurately provide investment advice to wealth management clients. The ideal candidate will possess advanced knowledge of algorithm development and data structures. Advanced knowledge of Java programming on the server-side and middle-tier is an absolute must.
The role involves;
- Core Java, server side development
- Multithreading
- Working in a fast-paced, Agile environment
Skills/ experience needed;
- Proven Core Java development experience
- Experience building predictive algorithms
- Strong SQL skills
- A Computer Science or an advanced degree in a Quantitative Field
This is a fantastic opportunity to join a specialist team at a global FinTech leader. Please feel free to reach out to me for a confidential chat at 617.322.0144 or send me an email at apply.a33ho1gh0ug@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk