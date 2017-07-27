Principal Java Developer- Cutting-edge FinTech Firm Boston,



- $150,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits!

- Opportunity to build complex trading Algorithms!

- Opportunity to work with experienced developers in Boston!



You will be working to build complex pieces of software to accurately provide investment advice to wealth management clients. The ideal candidate will possess advanced knowledge of algorithm development and data structures. Advanced knowledge of Java programming on the server-side and middle-tier is an absolute must.





The role involves;

- Core Java, server side development

- Multithreading

- Working in a fast-paced, Agile environment



Skills/ experience needed;

- Proven Core Java development experience

- Experience building predictive algorithms

- Strong SQL skills

- A Computer Science or an advanced degree in a Quantitative Field



This is a fantastic opportunity to join a specialist team at a global FinTech leader. Please feel free to reach out to me for a confidential chat at 617.322.0144 or send me an email at apply.a33ho1gh0ug@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk







