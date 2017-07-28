DevOps Engineer - Start Up Hedge Fund | SF
DevOps Engineer - Start Up Hedge Fund | SF
Compensation: $150,000-$200,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits
My client is a start-up hedge fund focusing on market reseach quantitative trading that is based in San Francisco, CA and they are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree, have prior experience working in the DevOps space, as well as experience in finance or a desire to move into the exciting and fast paced trading/hedge fund industry.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Over 5 years of technical expertise in DevOps & Infrastructure Engineering
- Experience with Puppet, Chef, Ansible, AWS or Salt for configuration management
- Develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring
- Experience with continuous Integration platforms such as Jenkins or Bamboo
- Experience working in Windows or Linux, and familiar with Bash, Python or Ruby scripting
If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.