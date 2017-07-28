DevOps Engineer - Start Up Hedge Fund | SF



Compensation: $150,000-$200,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a start-up hedge fund focusing on market reseach quantitative trading that is based in San Francisco, CA and they are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree, have prior experience working in the DevOps space, as well as experience in finance or a desire to move into the exciting and fast paced trading/hedge fund industry.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Over 5 years of technical expertise in DevOps & Infrastructure Engineering

Experience with Puppet, Chef, Ansible, AWS or Salt for configuration management

Develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring

Experience with continuous Integration platforms such as Jenkins or Bamboo

Experience working in Windows or Linux, and familiar with Bash, Python or Ruby scripting

If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.