Senior Account Executive
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $120000 per annum, Benefits: 175-200 OTE
Employment type perm
Updated 28th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Our client is looking for the ideal candidate who will have a
combination of sales and management professional of the highest
caliber, who is eager to take on big challenges. This candidate
will be the ambassador of their brand across the U.S. and will
act proactively in finding new customers, expanding their network
and maintaining relations with current clients and partners.
Responsibilities
- Introduce and continually develop the brand
- Setting-up and leading an ambitious U.S. based team
- Explore new opportunities by seeking sales leads for the allocated territory and meet/exceed sales goals
- Support the deal process from due diligence and relationship-building, all the way through post-contract signing integration
- Developing and managing relationships with (potential) clients, partners, influencers and key stakeholders
Qualifications
- At least 5 to 8 years of experience in either the event-, music-, entertainment- or fast developing online business industry
- Experience with researching markets, potential clients and structuring USP's and KPI's in order to develop and maintain an optimal lead portfolio
- A Bachelor's Degree in a relevant field; post-graduate degree preferred
- Experience with and/or knowledge of CRM, analysis and reporting tools
- You have affinity with the event industry and already have an extended network in this specific industry
- Proven track record in international sales
- Experience with setting-up or building an international client base for a fast growing company