Our Client is a leading financial digital media company, who is seeking an experienced event and native advertising sales person for its B2B subsidiary. Reporting to the Vice President, Business Development, the Sales Executive will immerse themselves within the industry and build relationships while promoting their cutting-edge suite of events, conferences, webinars, video services and native advertising solutions to clients and business partners. This role will combine a mix of networking and cold-calling in order to build and maintain a solid book of business.





Responsibilities:



Build and maintain relationships with key decision makers at current and prospective clients

Work with prospective clients and the rest of the conference team to develop new sponsorship and native advertising products and proposals for implementation.

Sell suite of event and native advertising solutions, including: event and conference sponsorships; custom video, event and content solutions; digital advertising, reprints.

Identify and develop new sales channels based on market trends and client demand

Create proposals and present sponsorship opportunities to help them meet their business objectives

Qualifications

