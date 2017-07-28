Sponsorship Sales Executive
Our Client is a leading financial digital media
company, who is seeking an experienced event and native
advertising sales person for its B2B subsidiary. Reporting to the
Vice President, Business Development, the Sales
Executive will immerse themselves within the industry
and build relationships while promoting their cutting-edge suite
of events, conferences, webinars, video services and native
advertising solutions to clients and business partners. This role
will combine a mix of networking and cold-calling in order to
build and maintain a solid book of business.
Responsibilities:
- Build and maintain relationships with key decision makers at current and prospective clients
- Work with prospective clients and the rest of the conference team to develop new sponsorship and native advertising products and proposals for implementation.
- Sell suite of event and native advertising solutions, including: event and conference sponsorships; custom video, event and content solutions; digital advertising, reprints.
- Identify and develop new sales channels based on market trends and client demand
- Create proposals and present sponsorship opportunities to help them meet their business objectives
Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree
- Minimum 4-6 years of a mix of event and native advertising sales experience
- Proven track record in strong presentation skills and sales.
- Professional demeanor and excellent verbal and written communication skills required.
- Knowledge of conference and event sales and financial markets
- Experience selling to financial institutions, law firms and advisory firms a plus