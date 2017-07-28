Account Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 28th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
An industry leading and cornerstone company for cloud computing
software is looking to bring on an Account Manager to their
growing sales team. This person will be responsible for managing
an existing and well respected global accounts. This person needs
to be dynamic and be willing to role up their sleeves as this is
a hands on role.
Responsibilities
- Proactively manage relationships with current clients
- Renew expiring business
- Understanding the entire lineup of products and their functions
- Understanding client needs and pain points and facilitating them with products
Requirements
- Bachelors Degree
- 1 to 2 years of Business Development or Account Management experience
- Disciplined and detail oriented
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment
- Team first mentality
If interested please submit your resume ASAP as client is looking to hire immediately