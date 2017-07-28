An industry leading and cornerstone company for cloud computing software is looking to bring on an Account Manager to their growing sales team. This person will be responsible for managing an existing and well respected global accounts. This person needs to be dynamic and be willing to role up their sleeves as this is a hands on role.



Responsibilities



Proactively manage relationships with current clients

Renew expiring business

Understanding the entire lineup of products and their functions

Understanding client needs and pain points and facilitating them with products



Requirements



Bachelors Degree

1 to 2 years of Business Development or Account Management experience

Disciplined and detail oriented

Ability to work in a fast paced environment

Team first mentality

If interested please submit your resume ASAP as client is looking to hire immediately