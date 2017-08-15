Electronic quant trader - algo trader - - algorithmic trader - eFX trader -eTrading - eCommerce - electronic market marking



A leading European Investment Bank is looking for an experienced eFX trading quant to join in London with a mandate to help build a competitive and profitable eTrading franchise. The Head of the Team has recently been promoted by Group management to the London leadership committee and is now looking for experienced eFX Quant Traders to join and help build the function.



Day to day your responsibilities will encompass traditional electronic market making and eFX trading and, depending on experience, you will be responsible for co-running a book. You will also be responsible for helping to develop the strategy that governs the eCommerce business.



Primarily you will look at FX but also other more illiquid asset classes including Credit and Rates as this is a full scale eCommerce build out.



To be considered for this position you will exhibit the following key skill sets:



- PhD or MSc in Computer Sciences, Financial Economics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, Engineering



- 4-8 yrs professional experience working in liquid FX markets



- Ability to write pricing and hedging algos in Credit, Rates, and FX



- Ability to integrate new market data, instruments and models into the quant library



- Experience integrating new pricing risk library to production systems



- Quant library experience



- Coding languages (C , Java, Python, R, C#)



Interviews are already taking place and this is a full scale build out so candidates are encouraged to apply immediately by submitting a WORD resume to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com.



Electronic quant trader - algo trader - eFX trader -eTrading - eCommerce - electronic market marking







