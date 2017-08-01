Mortgage Quant | Hedge Fund | New York



NY based hedge fund with 2 billion in AUM is looking for an experienced quant analyst to join their team covering MBS, RMBS, and several other structured products. This candidate will work alongside some of the industries top quants and traders to assist in the creation and development of new models. If you have applied experience working within mortgage products and want to join a dynamic and growing team please apply.



Responsibilities of the Senior Mortgage Quant



Build quantitative models involving analysis of large data sets for prepayment and default models for RMBS/MBS. as well as various fixed income instruments.

Research and stay informed/updated on mortgage publications and trends.

Assist the technology department with the creations of tools and metrics for risk management library

Support ad-hoc requests from fixed income PM's and traders

Daily communication with senior decision maker.



Requirements of Senior Mortgage Quant:



Ph.D. or MS in a technical discipline ie. Physics, Electrical Engineering, Financial Engineering, Computer Science etc.

3 years of experience with Mortgage products, preferably with RMBS (ABS/MBS/CMBS/RMBS)

Previous experience in an investment bank, hedge fund, or asset management firm

Strong programming skills in C , VBA, MATLAB, R, SQL a strong plus