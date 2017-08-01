FPGA Engineer
Location United States
Remuneration $100 - $150 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)
My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago
through continued expansion they are looking for an FPGA
Engineer. Using a combination of Verilog, VHDL, C , System
Verilog and scripting languages for the FPGA systems. Automating
the testing and verification as much as possible.
Skills Preferred
- At least two years experience
- Proficient in Linux
- Experience in Verilog/VHDL, C , and Python and/or other scripting languages
- Familiarity with financial services industry is a plus
- Experience working with hardware development tools
This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.