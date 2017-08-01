The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

FPGA Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100 - $150 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 01st Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago through continued expansion they are looking for an FPGA Engineer. Using a combination of Verilog, VHDL, C , System Verilog and scripting languages for the FPGA systems. Automating the testing and verification as much as possible.

Skills Preferred

  • At least two years experience
  • Proficient in Linux
  • Experience in Verilog/VHDL, C , and Python and/or other scripting languages
  • Familiarity with financial services industry is a plus
  • Experience working with hardware development tools

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.

