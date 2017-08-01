Senior Software Engineer, Options Trading Systems
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $150000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
My client is one of the leading principal trading firms in the downtown Chicago area. The firm has a start-up spirit and is looking for candidates with 2 years experience using Java and Linux in a trading environment as well as working on options trading software. The client also highly favors those who can work across multiple domains (C, C , Java) the pay is competitive and the client is looking to hire soon.