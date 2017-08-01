Python Developer/Researcher - Trading Firm



One of our clients, a proprietary trading firm headquartered here in Chicago is looking to add a Middle Office Developer. This role will bridge the gap between traders and operational employees at the firm and is a newly created position within the group. The most important skill sets for this position will be a strong background in Python development and the ability to collaborate with others in the workplace.



Requirements:



At least 2 years of experience in a middle office or development role within the financial services industry

B.S. or M.S. in Computer Science, Financial Engineering, or similar field

Intermediate knowledge of financial securities (equities, futures, options, etc.)

Proficiency in both Python and SQL

Ability to work in a team environment

Extremely strong communication skills