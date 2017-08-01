The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Middle Office Quant Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $80000 - $110000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 01st Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Python Developer/Researcher - Trading Firm

One of our clients, a proprietary trading firm headquartered here in Chicago is looking to add a Middle Office Developer. This role will bridge the gap between traders and operational employees at the firm and is a newly created position within the group. The most important skill sets for this position will be a strong background in Python development and the ability to collaborate with others in the workplace.

Requirements:

  • At least 2 years of experience in a middle office or development role within the financial services industry
  • B.S. or M.S. in Computer Science, Financial Engineering, or similar field
  • Intermediate knowledge of financial securities (equities, futures, options, etc.)
  • Proficiency in both Python and SQL
  • Ability to work in a team environment
  • Extremely strong communication skills

