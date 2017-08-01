Middle Office Quant Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $110000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Python Developer/Researcher - Trading Firm
One of our clients, a proprietary trading firm headquartered here in Chicago is looking to add a Middle Office Developer. This role will bridge the gap between traders and operational employees at the firm and is a newly created position within the group. The most important skill sets for this position will be a strong background in Python development and the ability to collaborate with others in the workplace.
Requirements:
- At least 2 years of experience in a middle office or development role within the financial services industry
- B.S. or M.S. in Computer Science, Financial Engineering, or similar field
- Intermediate knowledge of financial securities (equities, futures, options, etc.)
- Proficiency in both Python and SQL
- Ability to work in a team environment
- Extremely strong communication skills