High-Frequency Trading - Quantitative Researcher
Location United States,
Remuneration $130000 - $155000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Our client, a leading proprietary trading firm, is looking to add qualified quantitative researchers to their strategy research team. Headquartered in downtown Chicago, they focus on the trading of futures across multiple asset classes and are looking for motivated, responsible and reliable quant researchers to improve their current systems and develop more proficient trading strategies.
Job Responsibilities
- Work alongside senior quantitative analysts in developing an understanding of the financial markets and strategies
- Develop robust forecasting models using machine learning strategies to build predictive & profitable trading models
- Analyze financial market data and identify potential opportunities
- Use gathered data to drive decisions around strategy and implementation
- Perform strategy exploration and optimization while using the firm's in-house technology
- Improve upon the firm's current trading strategies and methods
Job Requirements
- Ph.D. or Masters in mathematics, statistics, physics or related field
- Proven track record in C and Python, with the ability to demonstrate an understanding of basic programming concepts
- Proven success with profitable trading strategies
- Eager to solve challenging problems, with ability to demonstrate their problem solving and math skills
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
- Desire to work in a collaborative, team-driven environment