Systems Engineer Chicago
Location United States,
Remuneration $120 - $135 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Systems Engineer - Chicago
My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago looking to add a Systems Engineer to support, design, deploy and maintain their high-performance platform.
Skills Preferred
- Experience in automation of daily software and hardware related issues
- Advanced experience with a variety of Linux distributions
- Ability to script in common language (Python, Bash)
- Knowledge of database systems, including MySQL and PostgresSQL
- Experience with monitoring and configuration management tools
- Experience in troubleshooting multicast and TCP-related issues
This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.