FPGA Engineer - Chicago



My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago through continued expansion they are looking for an FPGA Engineer. Using a combination of Verilog, VHDL, C , System Verilog and scripting languages for the FPGA systems. Automating the testing and verification as much as possible.



Skills Preferred



At least two years experience

Proficient in Linux

Experience in Verilog/VHDL, C , and Python and/or other scripting languages

Familiarity with financial services industry is a plus

Experience working with hardware development tools

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.