A $2tn US Asset Manager is looking to hire a junior quantitative analyst to join its London office working with a newly promoted Portfolio Manager. You will work on deploying a fully automated systematic trading strategy and your role will include responsibilities across research, data analysis, backtesting, and data cleaning.



You will receive help, coaching, and support from a number of quantitative portfolio managers, through the Fund's market leading "future Managers" programme, to develop into a position where you are capable of trading your own ideas and developing your own factor models.



Due to large volumes of applicants, only the very best PhD candidates will be considered for this position. You must therefore demonstrate



- PhD qualification in financial engineering, econometrics, statistics or another relevant field

- Deep personal enthusiasm for the fields of quantitative finance, statistical modelling, big data, machine learning

- Successful internships as a quant analyst intern, on an electronic trading desk, or as part of a model or programme development class at a leading tech company (Facebook, Google, Amazon etc)

**only PhD qualified aspiring quantitative analysts may apply to this position**



Applications direct to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com







