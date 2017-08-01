The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

TRADE CONTROL ANALYST- LONDON

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £35000 - £50000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 01st Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Christopher Harris

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

TRADE CONTROL ANALYST-COMMODITIES TRADING HOUSE LONDON


A commodities trading house in London is looking for a junior to join their trade control unit as part of their plans for growth.



Responsibilities



  • To work closely with the front office
  • To perform daily price and transaction validation
  • To perform post-trade controls
  • To ensure full compliance with procedures




Key Skills

  • Ideally a post graduate degree in a finance or quantitative discipline
  • Experience in product control/risk management of trading would be beneficial
  • Understanding of commodities markets
  • Analytical mind with a problem solver approach

Benefits



  • The competitive remuneration package commensurate with experience and skill sets.
  • First class training within the corporate university structure







