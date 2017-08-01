The role I'm working on is an FX Trading role with a top global investment bank. The chosen hire will be heading up the exotic offering in the heart of Canada's metropolitan area, as well as working hands-on with other desks on hybrid product. This is an exciting opportunity for motivated traders that want to figuratively and literally go the distance in their careers, with the chance to spend time in an exciting city while adding the name of one of the top global banks to their resume.



My client is a top global investment bank. They offer a full range of financial services and products to a variety of clients. Currently, they operate through Retail and Business Banking, Wholesale, and Wealth Management segments. They have earned a sizable reputation for leadership and influence in the industry and are additionally honored with awards each year for their noteworthy company culture.



Required Skillset:



5-13 years of FX Trading experience

Experience trading hybrids, interest rates and commodities a plus.

Relevant college degree

Previous trading experience with a direct competitor a plus

Holder of series 7 and 63 licenses.