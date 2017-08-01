The role I'm working on is a Hedge Fund Execution Options Trader for a New Jersey based long/short equity hedge fund. The chosen hire can expect to work closely with the two co-founders, portfolio managers, as well as the operations team. Other daily responsibilities may include monitoring all options positions, execution of options trades, providing recommendations to maximize options positions, assisting PMs with end of day trade allocations, and conducting analysis of new and existing option positions.



The client is a trading equity buy side fund. They have earned a reputation for their unique approach to trading which involves a blend of financial and technical analysis.



Required Skillset:



Relevant undergraduate degree

3-5 years of options trading experience

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Excel.

Attentive to detail, analytical mindset, organized

Excellent communication skills