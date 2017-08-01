Hedge Fund Execution Options Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $125000 - $150000 per annum
01st Aug 2017
Selby Jennings
Contact Gillian O'Brien (NY)
The role I'm working on is a Hedge Fund Execution Options Trader
for a New Jersey based long/short equity hedge fund. The chosen
hire can expect to work closely with the two co-founders,
portfolio managers, as well as the operations team. Other daily
responsibilities may include monitoring all options positions,
execution of options trades, providing recommendations to
maximize options positions, assisting PMs with end of day trade
allocations, and conducting analysis of new and existing option
positions.
The client is a trading equity buy side fund. They have earned a reputation for their unique approach to trading which involves a blend of financial and technical analysis.
Required Skillset:
- Relevant undergraduate degree
- 3-5 years of options trading experience
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Excel.
- Attentive to detail, analytical mindset, organized
- Excellent communication skills