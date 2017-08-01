Quantitative Portfolio Manager | Equities



A leading alternative investment manager is looking to expand its coverage within the futures space, and as such is interested in bringing on board a quantitative trader or portfolio manager with an established track record. The strategies that they are most interested in are:



- Event driven

- Stock Selection

- Machine Learning

- Statistical Arbitrage

- Active Equities



The firm employs $30 billion in capital across different strategies and is most successful in the alternatives space. They are interested in speaking with successful managers who have the hands-on capabilities of researching and creating their strategies across a backtesting system.



Some of the unique aspects of working here include:



- full IP ownership over strategies

- unlimited access to capital

- in-house technology team as well as outsourcing capabilities

- in-house Algo trading team to handle execution and trading orders

- collaborative research system shared amongst the groups



If you believe your background might lend itself well to this position, please apply in. Conversations will be held on a completely confidential basis.