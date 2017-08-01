URGENT HIRE | Quantitative Portfolio Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $200000 - $800000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Quantitative Portfolio Manager | Equities
A leading alternative investment manager is looking to expand its coverage within the futures space, and as such is interested in bringing on board a quantitative trader or portfolio manager with an established track record. The strategies that they are most interested in are:
- Event driven
- Stock Selection
- Machine Learning
- Statistical Arbitrage
- Active Equities
The firm employs $30 billion in capital across different strategies and is most successful in the alternatives space. They are interested in speaking with successful managers who have the hands-on capabilities of researching and creating their strategies across a backtesting system.
Some of the unique aspects of working here include:
- full IP ownership over strategies
- unlimited access to capital
- in-house technology team as well as outsourcing capabilities
- in-house Algo trading team to handle execution and trading orders
- collaborative research system shared amongst the groups
If you believe your background might lend itself well to this position, please apply in. Conversations will be held on a completely confidential basis.