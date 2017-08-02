A well established and growing FinTech Firm is looking to add Business Development Associate to join the sales team based in New York. They are looking for someone who is hungry, high energy and self motivated. This role will require hunting and prospecting for new business and working with clients throughout the sales cycle all the way to close and manage accounts after close as well. You will be working with the Head of Sales to achieve sales targets by working designated opportunities.







Key Responsibilities:



Hitting key sales targets and KPIs set by Head of Sales

Conduct product demos either in person or through WebEx

Renew existing clients in portfolio when

Continue to build and maintain a pipeline of multiple sales processes

Build relationships with key subscribers and prospects across a defined territory

Communicate effectively with the sales and CRM teams in the US and globally

Work collaboratively with other products in product portfolio to maximize revenues

Traveling to territory







Qualifications:

