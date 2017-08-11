A leading Analytics Firm in New York is currently expanding its quantitative teams, and is looking for fresh or recent graduates with excellent knowledge of OTC derivatives.



There are multiple openings across various teams, all immediate hires, and the most active positions are in the portfolio valuations group. This involves derivative price-testing and IPV across all asset-classes, and has a large client-facing component as well.



The ideal candidate would have strong product knowledge in OTC derivatives and be able to represent the firm professionally, managing multiple accounts and client relationships effectively.



Responsibilities:



Manage and develop client base, proactively engage with and understand their needs to provide exceptional service and establish repeat business.

Apply valuation methodologies to a wide range of investments, with a focus on OTC derivatives

Gain exposure and develop quantitative modelling skills across OTC derivatives

Handle reporting and presenting of analyses and conclusions to upper management and relevant lateral departments

Attending relevant industry events to broaden your knowledge and experience

Requirements:



Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Statistics or a related field

Prior internship or working experience with OTC derivative products

Strong understanding of the pricing process and underlying models

Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written), and strong analytical and problem solving skills

Proficient in Excel and experience with VBA, SQL etc. preferred

