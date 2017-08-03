AVP Model Strategy - Machine Learning
A Tier One Investment Bank based in New York City is building a
brand new team from scratch that will focus on redeveloping a
wide portfolio of models using machine learning methodologies.
Anyone joining this team now will be put on a fast track to
management as the team will continue to expand over the next two
years. As this team will be dealing with such a wide variety of
models, internal mobility will be ripe into other areas of the
bank.
Responsibilities:
- Redevelop models across credit risk, decision science, fraud and scorecard using advanced machine learning techniques that are innovative for the industry
- Strategize with senior management regarding the use of machine learning approaches such as neural networks, gradient boosting machines, decision trees or support vector machines
- Document new strategies that coincide with the underlying models
- Informally mentor and coach other members of the team
Qualifications:
- Two to five years of modeling or analytics experience
- Prior work experience ideally should be with a financial firm
- Masters Degree or PhD in a quantitative field
- Proficient with one of the following: Python, SAS, R, MATLAB, SQL
- Effective communication skills and ability to work independently