A Tier One Investment Bank based in New York City is building a brand new team from scratch that will focus on redeveloping a wide portfolio of models using machine learning methodologies. Anyone joining this team now will be put on a fast track to management as the team will continue to expand over the next two years. As this team will be dealing with such a wide variety of models, internal mobility will be ripe into other areas of the bank.



Responsibilities:



Redevelop models across credit risk, decision science, fraud and scorecard using advanced machine learning techniques that are innovative for the industry

Strategize with senior management regarding the use of machine learning approaches such as neural networks, gradient boosting machines, decision trees or support vector machines

Document new strategies that coincide with the underlying models

Informally mentor and coach other members of the team

Qualifications:

