AVP Model Strategy - Machine Learning

Location United States,

Remuneration $100,000 - $140,000

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

A Tier One Investment Bank based in New York City is building a brand new team from scratch that will focus on redeveloping a wide portfolio of models using machine learning methodologies. Anyone joining this team now will be put on a fast track to management as the team will continue to expand over the next two years. As this team will be dealing with such a wide variety of models, internal mobility will be ripe into other areas of the bank.

Responsibilities:

  • Redevelop models across credit risk, decision science, fraud and scorecard using advanced machine learning techniques that are innovative for the industry
  • Strategize with senior management regarding the use of machine learning approaches such as neural networks, gradient boosting machines, decision trees or support vector machines
  • Document new strategies that coincide with the underlying models
  • Informally mentor and coach other members of the team

Qualifications:

  • Two to five years of modeling or analytics experience
  • Prior work experience ideally should be with a financial firm
  • Masters Degree or PhD in a quantitative field
  • Proficient with one of the following: Python, SAS, R, MATLAB, SQL
  • Effective communication skills and ability to work independently

