The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior Software Engineer / Options Trading Systems

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $150000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

My client is one of the leading principal trading firms in the downtown Chicago area. The firm has a start-up spirit and is looking for candidates for a Senior Java Developer Role.

Qualifications:

2 years experience using Java and Linux in a trading environment as well as working on options trading software. The client also highly favors those who can work across multiple domains (C, C , Java) the pay is competitive and the client is looking to hire soon.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader