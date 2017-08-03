Chicago - Web Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $80 - $95 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Web Developer - Chicago
My client is a trading firm based in Chicago through continued expansion they are looking for a web developer to join their growing team.
Skills Preferred
- Proficient in Node.JS and C#
- 3-6 years of experience
- Interested in finance
- Local to Chicago (not able to sponsor or transfer visa)
This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.