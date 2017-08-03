Web Developer - Chicago



My client is a trading firm based in Chicago through continued expansion they are looking for a web developer to join their growing team.



Skills Preferred

Proficient in Node.JS and C#

3-6 years of experience

Interested in finance

Local to Chicago (not able to sponsor or transfer visa)

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.