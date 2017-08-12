The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

FI Quantitative Researcher

A leading proprietary trading firm headquartered in Chicago is looking to add a Quantitative Researcher to their Fixed Income Quantitative Analytics team. The individual will have the opportunity to join a growing team of talented engineers, researchers and risk managers. The ideal candidate will have a background in fixed income, primarily focused on interest rates products.

Job Requirements

  • Advanced degree in Math, Computer Science, Physics, Engineering or related field
  • 3 years' experience working as a quantitative researcher, specific to interest rate products
  • 3 years' experience implementing financial models in C#, C or Java
  • Ability to demonstrate strong communication skills and desire to work in a collaborative environment
  • previous experience leading research initiatives/projects is a bonus

