My client is a cloud provider for financial services seeking an established implementation trainer. The right candidate will be a self-motivated and talented individual who will work directly with clients that specialize in but not limited to private equity and venture capital.
Requirements
- A exceptional ability to teach
- Experience in a client facing role
- Excellent communication skills, and ability to educate and
project a room of learners
- Strong analytical skills
- Understanding and patience with new learners, balanced with
sternness where required
- Bachelor's Degree - Educational degrees are acceptable
- Detail oriented, disciplined and organized
- Someone who is passionate about making customers successful
- Happy to work in a fast growth, hard working environment
- Team Player
- Financial background is proffered
Benefits:
Competitive Base salary
Health Benefits
401k Plan
Paid Holidays
Exciting company events