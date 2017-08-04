Senior C#/SQL Developer For Hedge Fund 175k+
Location United States,
Remuneration $175000 - $200000 per annum, Benefits: Discretionary Bonus, Health Benefits, 401k
Employment type perm
Updated 04th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Paul Misciagna (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Senior C#/SQL Programmer Analyst For Hedge Fund - Cali
The client is a leading alternative asset manager located out in Los Angeles, California and operating globally. They are currently managing close to $30 billion in assets and staffing well over 200 employees across the US.
Technical Skills:
- Strong proficiency in C#/.net and SQL development
- Strong preference for candidates who are experienced with
WPF.
- The team is seeking a technologist who is a quick thinker and
used to working in agile environments
- A self starter who encompasses good work ethic and excellent
communication skills
Experience:
- The candidate must posses at least 8 years of experience in software development with concentration in a back-end environment.
- At least 4 years capital markets experience or relevant
experience working at a hedge fund
Education:
- Bachelor's, Master's or Ph. D in computer Science or Mathematics or financial engineering
- Excellent academic record
Benefits:
- Competitive base and bonus structure
- Full health benefits
- 401k
**If interested, please submit current CV via electronic portal