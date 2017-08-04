The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

The client is a leading alternative asset manager located out in Los Angeles, California and operating globally. They are currently managing close to $30 billion in assets and staffing well over 200 employees across the US.

Technical Skills:

  • Strong proficiency in C#/.net and SQL development
  • Strong preference for candidates who are experienced with SSRS and SSIS
  • The team is seeking a technologist who is a quick thinker and used to working in agile environments
  • A self-starter who encompasses good work ethic and excellent communication skills

Experience:

  • The candidate must possess at least 3-5 years of experience in software development with a concentration in a back-end environment.
  • At least 2-3 years of capital markets experience or relevant experience working with a hedge fund, asset management firm, or investment advisor

Education:

  • Bachelor's, Master's or Ph. D in Computer Science or Mathematics or financial engineering
  • Excellent academic record

Benefits:

  • Competitive base and bonus structure
  • Full health benefits





**If interested, please submit current CV via electronic portal


