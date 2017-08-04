Quantitative Researcher - Hedge Fund - CEE/Poland/Russia/Bulgaria



Quantitative researcher - quantitative developer - Quant



A global leading quantitative hedge fund is looking for a Quantitative Researcher to add to their growing team. They are looking for someone with ideally one to two years of experience in quantitative research already however straight PhD or MSc students with excellent credentials may be considered. They will not consider anyone without a degree in a quantitative related subject. This is the opportunity to work with leading people in the field to develop and research into systematic trading strategies which will then be implemented. This is a role which could lead to a VP level very early on in a career.



You will come from one of the following fields of quant finance



- Quant trading

- Quant research

- Portfolio management

- eFX trading

- algo trading

- electronic market making

- Quantitative development



Requirements:





• PhD, Masters or equivalent in a Quantitative subject (maths, financial engineering, statistics, engineering, Computer Science or equivalent)

• Experience in FX, equities, options or futures markets

• A minimum of 2 years experience in a quantitative fund or excellent education

•Proficiency in either Python or c , Matlab, R, Java etc

•Good communication skills with the ability to write clear, concise and informative technical report



Interviews are happening currently therefore all applications must be received as soon as possible. There is a very competitive package on offer and this is an opportunity to really advance one's career.



**to be considered for this position you must be geographically flexible and willing to work in a non-tier 1 financial City**



Please email your application to quantsEMEA(at)Selbyjennings(dot)com



Quantitative researcher - quantitative developer - Quant









